Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.42) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.57). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 63.05%.

FBIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO opened at $3.06 on Thursday. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,372,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after purchasing an additional 229,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,143,000 after purchasing an additional 137,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 12.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 143,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,248,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 141,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 2.9% during the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

