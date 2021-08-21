Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Forward Air worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth $1,441,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Forward Air by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,285 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Forward Air by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Forward Air by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

In related news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. bought 500 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.53 per share, with a total value of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,260.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $86.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.20. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.28 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.