Fountainhead AM LLC Sells 1,183 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Fountainhead AM LLC reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 0.7% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 7,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 49.4% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 9,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 329,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 139,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 6,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

BMY stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.20. 9,053,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,760,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

