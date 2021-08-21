Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the first quarter worth about $69,809,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,510 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 28.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,828,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,235,000 after purchasing an additional 850,494 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 2,925.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 795,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,732,000 after purchasing an additional 769,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in FOX by 20.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,282,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,658,000 after purchasing an additional 737,316 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 15.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOXA. Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

