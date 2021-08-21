Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Announces $0.00 Dividend

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) announced a dividend on Friday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

FXTGY opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $313.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.50 and a beta of 0.84. Foxtons Group has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.77.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Foxtons Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Foxtons Group Company Profile

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

