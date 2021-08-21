Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 16,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 617,464 shares.The stock last traded at $143.24 and had previously closed at $146.70.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays cut Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.67.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.45.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 257,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,422,000 after acquiring an additional 46,919 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,873,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,059,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,216,000 after acquiring an additional 64,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,263,000 after acquiring an additional 679,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.