Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Freeline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.85 million and a PE ratio of -0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.41. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $19.89.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.19). On average, analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Freeline Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Freeline Therapeutics worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

