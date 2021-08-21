Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Friedman Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

In related news, CEO Mike J. Taylor bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $51,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRD. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Friedman Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 30.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 66,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Friedman Industries by 104.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 29,076 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Friedman Industries by 34.8% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 25,653 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Friedman Industries during the second quarter worth $292,000. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRD stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.37. Friedman Industries has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $15.63.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $49.21 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 10.64%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.