Frontier Acquisition (NASDAQ:FRON) Shares Down 0.1%

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON)’s share price was down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 9,565 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 17,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72.

Get Frontier Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,418,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $4,878,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $731,000. Institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.