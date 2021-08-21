FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $127.09

Shares of FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 127.09 ($1.66) and traded as low as GBX 119.50 ($1.56). FRP Advisory Group shares last traded at GBX 121 ($1.58), with a volume of 138,244 shares changing hands.

FRP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of FRP Advisory Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The stock has a market cap of £292.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 126.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from FRP Advisory Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. FRP Advisory Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

FRP Advisory Group Company Profile (LON:FRP)

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

