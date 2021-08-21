FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR) fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.09 and last traded at $31.09. 2,372 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 46,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.17.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.21% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.