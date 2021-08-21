Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) PT Raised to $40.00 at HC Wainwright

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.57.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

FULC opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $26.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 481.07% and a negative return on equity of 66.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Geraghty bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,940.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 14,488 shares of company stock worth $132,179. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.