Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Receives $191.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FUTU. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. BOCOM International raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price for the company.

Shares of FUTU traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.34. 9,083,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,009,375. Futu has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $204.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.46.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $283.56 million during the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Futu will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 15.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Futu in the 2nd quarter worth $6,806,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at about $895,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth about $5,162,000. 16.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

