FUZE Token (FUZE) Trading Down 1% This Week

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last week, FUZE Token has traded 1% lower against the dollar. FUZE Token has a market capitalization of $35,004.32 and $56,698.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUZE Token coin can now be bought for approximately $46.22 or 0.00093910 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00058143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.10 or 0.00134324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.36 or 0.00151109 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,296.07 or 1.00170972 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $451.80 or 0.00918079 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,266.58 or 0.06637779 BTC.

About FUZE Token

FUZE Token’s total supply is 757 coins. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net . The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken . The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token

