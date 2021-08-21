FY2021 EPS Estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.45) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.39).

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The business had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

AUPH opened at $13.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.98. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

In other news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,393.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $218,150 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

