FY2021 EPS Estimates for HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) Reduced by Analyst

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) – Analysts at Clarus Securities decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HLS Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, August 16th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.51). Clarus Securities also issued estimates for HLS Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$18.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.33 million.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HLS. Raymond James raised shares of HLS Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

HLS Therapeutics stock opened at C$17.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$543.53 million and a PE ratio of -27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$17.10. HLS Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$13.35 and a 52 week high of C$21.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. HLS Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.43%.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

