FY2023 EPS Estimates for Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Brambles in a report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Moulder now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Brambles stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.21. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Brambles has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $18.04.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

