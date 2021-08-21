Gables Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Gables Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at $74,000. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.10. 1,184,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,761. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.18 and a 12-month high of $122.32. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.39.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 47.75%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RSG. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

