Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gables Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,121 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.9% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $25,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Mizuho lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.08.

Shares of V traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,522,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,235,111. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $450.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.62.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

