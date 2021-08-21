Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,310 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Gables Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 25.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 41,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,026,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,616. The company has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.32. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

