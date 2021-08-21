Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,515 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,515 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIM. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 198,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 31,238 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 471,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,101,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,235,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,604,000 after buying an additional 31,017 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 405,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 15,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.17% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.98. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $15.77.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 83.38%. The firm had revenue of $172.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CIM shares. TheStreet upgraded Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

