Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 220 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,559,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $630,353,000 after purchasing an additional 54,372 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $359,667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,122 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.9% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,398,000 after purchasing an additional 805,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 54.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,937,000 after purchasing an additional 431,951 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.77.

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.11. 583,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,493. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.70. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $200.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

