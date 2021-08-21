Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 897 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Gables Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 11.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 466.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXM traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.65. 109,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,108. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,813.00 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.75.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is -92.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OXM shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered Oxford Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.17.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

