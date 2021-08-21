GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $4.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

