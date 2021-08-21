Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GLPI. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.43.

GLPI opened at $47.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $49.32.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 19,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 53.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 32,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.