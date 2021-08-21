Garner Asset Management Corp Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Zillow Group comprises approximately 2.2% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZG traded up $4.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.75. The stock had a trading volume of 630,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,148. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.74 and a 12 month high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.53, a PEG ratio of 2,471.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $170.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.96.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

