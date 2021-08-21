Garner Asset Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Garner Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 35.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 32.0% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $1.56 on Friday, hitting $99.88. The stock had a trading volume of 289,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $117.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.42.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.