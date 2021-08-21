Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 367 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Garner Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,169,000 after buying an additional 343,716 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,645,000 after purchasing an additional 75,635 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $7,313,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Olin by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 34,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Olin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,697,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Olin from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Vertical Research upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.79.

NYSE:OLN traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,579,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -59.26%.

In other Olin news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 71,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $3,379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $870,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,165.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,250 shares of company stock worth $4,639,428 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

