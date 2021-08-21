Garner Asset Management Corp Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,247 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 2.5% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in American Express by 0.8% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in American Express by 6.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in American Express by 3.8% in the first quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,856 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AXP. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

Shares of AXP traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,074,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,820. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.97. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.67. The stock has a market cap of $126.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.