Garrison Point Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,913 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,800,000 after buying an additional 1,633,495 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Target by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,840,046,000 after purchasing an additional 509,194 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Target by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,551,203,000 after purchasing an additional 289,556 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Target by 1,562.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Target by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,244,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,685,000 after purchasing an additional 48,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.80.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,694 shares of company stock worth $28,400,426. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $7.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,146,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,301. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $143.38 and a 52 week high of $267.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.37.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

