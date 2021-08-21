Garrison Point Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $367.73. 39,486,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,924,230. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $369.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.