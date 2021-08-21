GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have €38.00 ($44.71) price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

GEAGF opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.20.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

