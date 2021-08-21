Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Receives Hold Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their hold rating on shares of Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Geberit from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Geberit currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Geberit alerts:

OTCMKTS GBERY opened at $83.20 on Friday. Geberit has a 1 year low of $55.45 and a 1 year high of $84.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.07.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.