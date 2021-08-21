General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in General Mills were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.70. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

