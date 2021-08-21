George V. Migausky Acquires 7,000 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Director George V. Migausky acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IMVT opened at $7.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.82. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $53.75.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Immunovant by 27.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 0.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 250,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 90.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Immunovant by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Immunovant by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMVT. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.