George V. Migausky Acquires 7,000 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Director George V. Migausky acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
IMVT opened at $7.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.82. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $53.75.
Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on IMVT. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.
About Immunovant
Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.
Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.