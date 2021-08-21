Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Trading 0.1% Higher

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $103.29 and last traded at $103.29. 1,743 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.15.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.30.

Gerresheimer Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRRMF)

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

