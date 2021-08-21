Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,517,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,773 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $173,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,060,854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539,799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,671,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,332,764,000 after purchasing an additional 592,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,287,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,164 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,060,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,580,000 after purchasing an additional 63,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.74.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $72.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.