Gina Mastantuono Sells 719 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.47, for a total value of $417,357.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,728.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gina Mastantuono also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $2,676,663.17.

NYSE NOW opened at $600.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 714.91, a P/E/G ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $564.62. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $432.85 and a one year high of $608.78.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ServiceNow by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,241,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

