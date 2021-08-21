GNY (GNY) Trading Down 8.8% This Week

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 21st. GNY has a market capitalization of $80.06 million and $91,806.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GNY has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GNY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00057284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00014909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $402.32 or 0.00817453 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00048496 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.54 or 0.00104727 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.