Golden Goose (GOLD) Reaches Market Cap of $1.29 Million

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $297,131.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00057312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.99 or 0.00131872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.90 or 0.00154011 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,300.12 or 1.00034982 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $453.73 or 0.00920670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,239.82 or 0.06573921 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

