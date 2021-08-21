Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 261.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,405 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOGL. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOGL stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.15. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $11.49.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $158.05 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 3.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on GOGL shares. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Pareto Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

