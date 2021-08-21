GoldFund Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 48.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 65.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoldFund has a market cap of $75,128.62 and approximately $58.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006027 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006998 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000161 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

