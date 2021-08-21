Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Holdings in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of United Security Bancshares worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBFO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 32,877 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in United Security Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 70.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 957,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 146,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments purchased a new position in United Security Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBFO stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06. United Security Bancshares has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $8.92.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 7.05%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

