Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 30.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,594 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,198 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SeaChange International were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 46,181 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

SEAC opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. SeaChange International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 95.93% and a negative return on equity of 43.42%. The business had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert M. Pons purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 507,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,283.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

