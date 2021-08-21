Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $175,000 in JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.87% of JanOne at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in JanOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 3.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JAN opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.50. JanOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $31.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.70.

In related news, CFO Virland A. Johnson sold 32,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $220,651.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

JanOne, Inc focuses on developing treatments for diseases that cause severe pain. It aims to reduce the need for opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. The firm also provides solutions for non-addictive pain medications. Its lead candidate JAN101 is for treating peripheral artery disease (PAD), a condition that affects over 8.5 million Americans.

