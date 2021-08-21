Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $190,000 in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $123,000.

Shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

