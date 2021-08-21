Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $196,000 Investment in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 520.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

FET stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.97. The stock has a market cap of $104.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 4.29.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

