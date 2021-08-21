Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,235 Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAM. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 1,090.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth $326,000. United Maritime Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 34.2% during the first quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 27,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 1,998.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 33,870 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 24.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAM opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.93. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $17.95.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Pampa Energía had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

