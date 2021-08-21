Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,255 Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Organovo by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 88,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Organovo by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organovo during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Organovo by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 483,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Organovo during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 27.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Organovo alerts:

Separately, S&P Equity Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Organovo in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

In other news, Director Douglas Jay Cohen purchased 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONVO opened at $7.15 on Friday. Organovo Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter.

Organovo Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.