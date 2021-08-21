Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,713 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Elevate Credit worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELVT. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 33.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,352,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 338,321 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 37.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 187,487 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 10,788.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 70,446 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,419,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 66,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. 31.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jason Harvison sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,183.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,382 shares in the company, valued at $428,820.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,907 shares of company stock worth $974,194 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELVT opened at $3.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65. The company has a market cap of $117.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.71. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $84.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.97 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 7.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

